Head to Head Survey: American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 1.05 $190,000.00 $0.21 14.26 Vyant Bio $1.15 million 4.59 -$40.86 million N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vyant Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Vyant Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Vyant Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vyant Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.23%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25% Vyant Bio -4,416.02% -77.68% -54.55%

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Vyant Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Vyant Bio

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.