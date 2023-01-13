Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

HEN3 stock opened at €64.60 ($69.46) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.89.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

