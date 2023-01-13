Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.00.

Hershey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSY opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hershey has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

