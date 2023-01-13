Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $153.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.64.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $150.73 on Monday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after acquiring an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

