Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.04). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

