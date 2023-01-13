Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 172,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,601 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

