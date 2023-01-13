Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $124.64 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00048758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $124.64 million and $15.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,253,150 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

