Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.13 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $3.31 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00425729 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.17 or 0.30070072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00985938 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

