Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Up 30.4%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares shot up 30.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 84,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$680,100.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.28.

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

