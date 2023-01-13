Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $19,333.66 or 0.99582328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $753.42 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

