HUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,437.64 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $29.94 million and $11,437.64 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

