ICON (ICX) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000868 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $171.84 million and $6.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,378,635 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,311,918.72593 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.1703291 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,184,083.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

