Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50. 2,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Immunocore Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 59.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

