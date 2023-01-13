Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.04

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.04 and traded as high as C$23.45. Information Services shares last traded at C$23.45, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

