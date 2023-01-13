Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $76.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Up 1.3 %

Ingevity stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.