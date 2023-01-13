Insider Buying: B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Acquires £22,450 in Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Mike Schmidt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($27,351.36).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
LON:BME opened at GBX 432 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,107.69. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($7.52).
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.
