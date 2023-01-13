Insider Buying: B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Acquires £22,450 in Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Mike Schmidt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($27,351.36).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON:BME opened at GBX 432 ($5.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,107.69. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($7.52).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.81) to GBX 415 ($5.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.04) to GBX 555 ($6.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.03).

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

