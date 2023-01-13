Insider Selling: Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $123,959.20.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 7,500 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $17,475.00.

Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 19,534,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 159,640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bakkt by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

