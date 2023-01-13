Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 814,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,011. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Stephens decreased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

