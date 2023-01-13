Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 2,009 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $154,552.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,691.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $77.66. 1,514,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.