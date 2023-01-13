Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) COO Sells $9,612,840.48 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sassine Ghazi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $333.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.30 and a 200-day moving average of $325.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.