Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sells 11,977 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $130,750.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $13.68 on Friday, hitting $256.93. 191,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,506. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.28.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,879,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

