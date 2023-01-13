Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Increased to C$1.05 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

