Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Increased to C$1.05 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Integra Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.