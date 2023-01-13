Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,759,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

