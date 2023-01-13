Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

