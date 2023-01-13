Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IRRHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,079.01 and a 52 week high of $2,342.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,310.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,373.68.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

