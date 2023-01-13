Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Bought by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 834.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EQWL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 9,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

