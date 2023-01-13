Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Reduced by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 6.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RSP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $148.28. 36,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,566. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $163.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

