Investment House LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $436.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

