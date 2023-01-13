IOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.16 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. IOST has a market cap of $158.16 million and $7.46 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,806.15 or 0.30091066 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

