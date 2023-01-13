IOTA Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $574.96 million and $14.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.