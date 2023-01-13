iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

IRTC stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.44. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

