iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 510.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,757,582. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $144.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

