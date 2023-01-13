iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.90. 13,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,749. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

