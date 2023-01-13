iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,460 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.