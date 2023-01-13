iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.07

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $25.10. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 320,567 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.