iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.07

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $25.10. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 320,567 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
