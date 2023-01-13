iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.64. 45,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $296.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

