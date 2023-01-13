iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.87. 21,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $241.65. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $281.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

