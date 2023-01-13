iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.14. 212,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $474.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

