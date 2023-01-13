iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $474.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.