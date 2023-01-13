iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 117,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $100.87. 92,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,899. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

