iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,091 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $69,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,899. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

