Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of GDEN opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 430,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.