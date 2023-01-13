Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 44,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,675. The stock has a market cap of $696.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

