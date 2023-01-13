JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.8 %

MOR stock opened at €15.27 ($16.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.61. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €13.90 ($14.95) and a fifty-two week high of €36.02 ($38.73).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

