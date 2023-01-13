JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $50.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

