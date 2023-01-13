JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $143.05. 952,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

