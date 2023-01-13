Kadena (KDA) One Day Volume Tops $8.73 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $220.62 million and $8.73 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,006,794 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

