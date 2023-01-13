Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

Kaman stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 150.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 108.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

