Karen J. Holcom Sells 4,238 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AYI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 191,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,506. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $209.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

