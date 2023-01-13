Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.